Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Insider Michael Reddie Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Reddie sold 2,500,000 shares of Step One Clothing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.16), for a total value of A$4,375,000.00 ($2,897,350.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Step One Clothing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

