STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $230.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.19 and its 200-day moving average is $219.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $174.23 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

