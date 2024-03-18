Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Position Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,319 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $452,576. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.0 %

SHOO stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.