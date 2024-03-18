StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.