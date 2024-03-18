StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Koss alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Koss

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS opened at $2.49 on Friday. Koss has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of -0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koss by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.