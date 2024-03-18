StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $828.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Stratasys by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $8,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $10,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.