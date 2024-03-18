StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %
SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16.
