Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 523 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

