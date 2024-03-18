Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

