Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 766 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $184.20 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

