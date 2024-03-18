Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,802,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $251.89 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average of $228.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

