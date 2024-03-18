Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $138.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

