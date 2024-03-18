Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,889,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,655,000 after buying an additional 179,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,754,000 after buying an additional 535,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,989,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

