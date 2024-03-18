Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $3.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $243.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

