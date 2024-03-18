Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $6.41 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.