Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $8.01 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $229.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.