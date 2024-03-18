Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock worth $590,626,340. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $490.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

