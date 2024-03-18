Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 7,175 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,152,000 after acquiring an additional 222,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

