Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

