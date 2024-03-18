Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 931 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.19 and a 1 year high of $208.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.