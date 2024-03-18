Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

