Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 603.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

