Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Linde Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.23. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.