Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $60.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

