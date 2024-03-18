Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

