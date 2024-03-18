Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 503 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,909,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

