Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,174,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 157.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 251,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 154,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 303.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $18.45 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.