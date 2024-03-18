Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $139.04.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

