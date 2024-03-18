Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after buying an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $249.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

