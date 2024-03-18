Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMARFree Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $112,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.3 %

PMAR opened at $36.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

