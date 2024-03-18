Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

