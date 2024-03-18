Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $151.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

