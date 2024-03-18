Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,148,402,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

