Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

