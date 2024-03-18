Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

