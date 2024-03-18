Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

