Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $110.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

