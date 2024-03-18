Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.9% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 84,045.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 168,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $28.66 on Monday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.