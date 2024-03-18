Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.13 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $270.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

