Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $178.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $122.28 and a 52-week high of $184.65.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.