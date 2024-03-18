Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $104.90 on Monday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $139.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

