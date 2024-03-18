Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,556 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5,459.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,156 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.55 and a 200 day moving average of $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

