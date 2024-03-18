Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $107.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $109.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.