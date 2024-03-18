Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $175,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDEC opened at $40.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

