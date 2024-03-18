Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

