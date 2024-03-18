Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$76.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$73.97 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.01 and a 52 week high of C$74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.48.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8633829 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

