Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 1,718 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 944.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

