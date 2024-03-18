Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $149.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $188.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHIL

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.