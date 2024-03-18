Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

THC opened at $98.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

