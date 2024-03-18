Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 77,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228,508 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 280.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $98.80 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

